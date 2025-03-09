# If we've printed all calculated digits, recalculate with higher precision

# Print remaining digits with pause between each

# Break if we reach the precision limit

# we'll use a simpler approach with the decimal module

# Since the Chudnovsky algorithm is complex for high precision,

Returns the sum of the Chudnovsky series to n terms

decimal.getcontext().prec = 10000 # Increase as needed for more digits

הנה ההסברים של קלוד לקוד (הממ, משחק מילים חביב) שהוא כתב, עם מעט הסברים על הנוסחה:

The Chudnovsky Algorithm for Computing π

The Chudnovsky algorithm is one of the most efficient methods for calculating π to high precision. Developed by the Chudnovsky brothers (David and Gregory) in the late 1980s, it's remarkable for its efficiency and is still used today for record-breaking π calculations.

The Formula

The algorithm is based on the following series representation of 1/π:





Where C = 426880√10005

When implemented, the formula is typically rewritten as:









Why It's So Efficient

The Chudnovsky algorithm has several key advantages:

Rapid Convergence: Each term of the series gives approximately 14 additional decimal digits of π. Binary Splitting: The algorithm can be implemented using binary splitting, a technique that accelerates the computation of large factorial terms. Linear Complexity: The algorithm has approximately linear complexity when computing n digits of π, meaning doubling the digits roughly doubles the computation time.

Historical Impact

This algorithm has been used for virtually all recent π-computation records. For example:

In 2019, Emma Haruka Iwao used it with Google Cloud to calculate π to 31.4 trillion digits

In 2021, researchers used it to calculate π to 62.8 trillion digits

In the Code

In the code I provided, I included both the traditional Chudnovsky implementation and a simpler arctangent-based approach. The traditional Chudnovsky algorithm is more complex to implement correctly because:

It requires efficient factorial calculations for large numbers It needs specialized techniques for managing the precision of intermediate calculations The binary splitting optimization requires careful implementation

The arctangent formula I used instead (π = 16·arctan(1/5) - 4·arctan(1/239)) is simpler to implement but converges more slowly. For truly high-precision calculations (trillions of digits), the properly optimized Chudnovsky algorithm would be the preferred choice.



